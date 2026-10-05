Haryana CM advocates mutual co-op with Singapore

Chandigarh Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday participated in a programme organised under the SING (Singapore India Network for Growth) Forum on the second day of his Singapore visit. Prominent industrialists, representatives from various sectors and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai were present at the programme. The key objective of the programme was to discuss various aspects of mutual cooperation between Haryana and Singapore, besides promoting infrastructure and industries in Haryana in the future, a statement by the state government said. The Chief Minister said that his goal is not only to establish Haryana as an industrial powerhouse but also India’s Innovation Capital. Addressing senior representatives of the industry, Chief Minister Saini said today’s platform “is not merely a forum for discussions on investment or business. It is a platform to further strengthen trust, friendship and cooperation between the two countries and two economies”. Referring to the depth of India-Singapore relations, the Chief Minister said the relationship between the two countries is not limited to trade and investment. “It is built on trust, friendship, culture and strong people-to-people ties. At present, the relationship is at the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, but the real strength of any partnership lies not merely in agreements, but in people-to-people relations, partnerships between businesses and results on the ground.” He recalled that cooperation between Haryana and Singapore is not new. In 2017, Haryana signed five major memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Singaporean companies and institutions in areas such as logistics, townships, aviation, smart cities, wellness, power and infrastructure, with a total proposed value of more than 3.8 billion Singapore dollars. Ascendas-Singbridge has developed the International Tech Park in Gurugram, which is an example of Singapore’s significant business presence in North India. “This foundation now needs to be taken to the next level,” said the statement.