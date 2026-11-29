MANGALURU: MLC and KPCC president B.K. Hariprasad has accused the Central Government of using the proposed delimitation exercise to strengthen its political dominance at the national level while weakening the parliamentary representation of South Indian states.

Speaking to reporters at Mangaluru International Airport, Hariprasad was responding to a question about whether some INDIA bloc constituents were moving away from their stand on delimitation.

“This is nothing new for them. After coming to power through ‘vote chori’, they are now resorting to ‘party chori’. Their history includes alleged voting in the names of deceased persons, EVM manipulation, purchasing MLAs and subsequently taking over entire political parties. Now, they are entering into agreements with political parties,” he alleged.

Questioning the government’s proposal to increase the number of parliamentary seats, Hariprasad said constitutional changes could have been introduced through a transparent process. He also questioned the need to increase the strength of Parliament when the existing 545 MPs were not attending parliamentary sessions regularly.

He alleged that the proposed expansion was aimed at securing 120 to 140 Lok Sabha seats for Uttar Pradesh alone, thereby establishing political dominance and reducing the influence of South Indian states.

Fight to go on

Backing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s assertion that the Opposition would continue its fight despite lacking sufficient numbers in Parliament, Hariprasad said the movement would be taken forward through various platforms.

He maintained that Parliament was not the only place where the Opposition could raise public concerns and challenge government decisions.

“The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are not the only forums for raising people’s issues. We have the right to take to the streets and fight for the concerns of ordinary people. Our struggle will continue,” he said.

Reacting to the positions taken by the DMK and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on the delimitation issue, Hariprasad said the parties had acted according to their own understanding of the matter.