Halts Dasara rehearsal at busy Ayurveda College in Mysuru

Shyam Sundar Vattam Mysuru In an unexpected twist to the preparations for the grand Mysuru Dasara, elephant Mahendra, one of the jumbos shortlisted for the coveted task of carrying the golden howdah, abruptly refused to move further during a howdah endurance test here on Thursday. The dramatic halt occurred at the busy Ayurveda College Circle, leaving forest officials, mahouts and hundreds of onlookers tense for several minutes and bringing traffic movement in the area to a standstill. As part of the preparations for the Jamboo Savari, the Forest Department has been conducting endurance tests of the shortlisted elephants by making them carry a heavy wooden howdah weighing around 750 kg. The elephants are being made to walk from the Palace premises along the proposed Jamboo Savari route up to Bannimantap Circle to assess their strength, stamina, temperament and ability to negotiate crowded stretches. Mahendra was also put through the test on Thursday. Initially, the jumbo proceeded along the route with the wooden howdah resting on its back. However, on reaching the bustling Ayurveda College Circle, the elephant suddenly stopped. The mahouts and kavadis tried repeatedly to persuade Mahendra to move ahead, but the jumbo stood its ground. Despite several attempts, it refused to take even a single step further. Forest officials felt that Mahendra might have been startled or confused by the large gathering of people on either side of the road who had assembled to watch the rehearsal. The heavy traffic, unfamiliar surroundings and constant movement of people could also have unsettled the elephant. Some others felt that the jumbo might have been tired after carrying the heavy wooden howdah over a considerable distance. Whatever the reason, Mahendra's sudden standstill turned the busy junction into a scene of commotion. Vehicles began piling up in all four directions, resulting in a major traffic jam. The continuous honking of motorists added to the noise and confusion, making the situation more challenging for the elephants and their handlers. Additional police personnel were rushed to the spot to regulate traffic and ensure the safety of the elephants and the public. With Mahendra showing no signs of moving, officials finally decided to abandon the exercise. The wooden howdah was carefully removed from the elephant's back with the help of ropes and loaded onto a goods autorickshaw for transportation back to the Palace premises. The police provided security for the wooden howdah while the elephants were escorted back to their enclosures inside the Palace premises. Mahendra's unexpected refusal to proceed has now raised questions over his suitability for the demanding Jamboo Savari assignment. The Forest Department is expected to assess the incident before taking a final call on the elephant's further participation in the golden howdah training. The dramatic episode has added an unexpected twist to the meticulous preparations for the Dasara procession, where every elephant must demonstrate not just strength, but also composure amid crowds, traffic and the roar of one of Mysuru's biggest celebrations.