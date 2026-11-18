SHIVAMOGGA: Former Minister and BJP State Vice-President Halappa Harathalu has rejected Minister Madhu Bangarappa’s remarks about his association with former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa, clarifying that he was never a domestic help at the latter’s residence but an admirer who worked alongside him in political and social activities.

Speaking at a press conference at the Press Trust in Shivamogga on Wednesday, Harathalu said Madhu Bangarappa lacked a proper understanding of the people who had worked with his father. He claimed that Madhu was rarely at home when Bangarappa served as Chief Minister and therefore did not know about their association.

Harathalu also rejected any suggestion that he had received money from the Bangarappa family. Instead, he claimed that Madhu Bangarappa owed him money. He recalled his student days, saying he had organised celebrations of Bangarappa’s birthday in his native village, Harathalu, and continued to admire the former Chief Minister despite being in a different political party.

Questioning Madhu Bangarappa’s political experience, Harathalu asked what struggles he had led during his student days. He alleged that Madhu had become a minister largely because of his father’s political legacy. He also accused him of making personal remarks about BJP leaders, including B.S. Yediyurappa and his family.

Harathalu said he came from a family of illiterate parents in a region affected by submergence and worked as a labourer to finance his college education. He maintained that his association with Bangarappa was based on admiration and political commitment, not financial benefits.

He further alleged that Madhu had not stood by his father during difficult legal battles, claiming that Bangarappa had attended court 21 times in connection with cases against him. Harathalu also questioned alleged phone calls made from Madhu’s household to a complainant. He warned that he would respond to further personal attacks.