KOPPAL: Senior stage actor Halaiah Hudejali honoured Karnataka Cooperation Minister Lakshman Savadi with Kinnala craft mementos in Koppal.

Savadi was in the city to attend the Hitnala family wedding. Hudejali, a senior stage artiste from Koppal district and a recipient of this year’s Sahakara Ratna award, presented him with mementos representing the traditional craft of Kinnala.

Cooperative leaders attend

Shekhar Gowda Mali Patil, a Karnataka Rajyotsava award recipient, led the brief ceremony. Among those present were Shakuntala Hudejali, a former state general secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s women’s wing, and Gavisiddesh Hudejali, a youth leader in the cooperative sector.

District Central Cooperative Bank directors Sharanappa Hatty and Raju Shettar also attended, along with Shivu, Akshay Kumar, activists and fans. The felicitation was a small gathering held during the minister’s visit for the wedding.

A craft from Kinnal

Savadi took charge of Karnataka’s cooperation portfolio in August. His responsibilities cover the cooperative sector, while agricultural marketing was assigned separately. The gifts highlighted a craft from Koppal district. Kinnala, also known as Kinhal, is known for painted wooden figures. The National Crafts Museum in New Delhi holds a painted female figure from the village, mounted on an eight-sided wooden base. Locally made pieces range from toys to religious figures.

On a Republic Day float

The Koppal district administration notes that Karnataka has featured the craft on a float in India’s Republic Day parade.