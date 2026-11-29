GENEVA: Defending champion D Gukesh and challenger Javokhir Sindarov played out a draw in Game 4 of the World Chess Championship in Geneva on Saturday, leaving the match level at 2-2. Gukesh pressed with the white pieces, but Sindarov’s accurate defence ensured the game ended in a queen endgame after 34 moves.

Sindarov chose the Petrov Defence, while Gukesh introduced an unusual fifth move, Be2, which had not been seen at the top level. The opening choice made Sindarov think for 18 minutes before he responded with Nc6. The Uzbek grandmaster played a6 to take Gukesh away from his preparation.

Gukesh continued with another notable idea, Qb1, on the ninth move. The move prompted a knight exchange, after which Sindarov played Qc3. Gukesh spent 25 minutes before choosing a4, while retaining an advantage on the clock. The position remained balanced as both players exchanged pieces.

Sindarov’s queen and bishop later targeted a pawn on h3. However, the threat did not materialise, as Gukesh had a defensive response available. On move 22, Gukesh played Rae1 instead of the alternative queen moves, bringing the game closer to a draw.

The remaining rooks and bishops were exchanged before the players reached a queen endgame. Neither could create a decisive advantage, and they agreed to a draw after 34 moves.

Gukesh later described his ninth-move idea as beautiful, saying, “Qb1 is so beautiful I just had to play it.” Grandmaster Wesley So had earlier called the move unusual in a post on X.

Sindarov will have the white pieces in Game 5 on Sunday, with both players entering the next closely fought encounter level at two points each.