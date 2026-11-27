LUCKNOW: The Gujarat government on Friday organised a roadshow in Lucknow to strengthen investment ties with Uttar Pradesh and invite businesses from the state to participate in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027.

The 11th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12, 2027. The summit will be organised under the theme ‘Viksit Gujarat – Shaping Global Future’.

The Gujarat delegation was led by Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Raman Solanki, accompanied by Alok Kumar Pandey, Secretary of Tribal Development and the roadshow’s nodal officer. Uttar Pradesh Energy and Urban Development Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma attended the main programme.

Addressing the gathering, Solanki highlighted the complementary strengths of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh and emphasised the potential for greater cooperation between the two states. He identified opportunities across electronics, defence, aerospace, food processing, textiles, information technology, logistics, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, renewable energy, global trade and financial services.

Sharma said Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh should not be viewed as competitors, describing them instead as complementary growth engines contributing to India’s development objectives.

The roadshow is part of Gujarat’s efforts to attract investors and strengthen business partnerships ahead of the 2027 summit.