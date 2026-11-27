SEBI plans to reduce foreign investor onboarding to five business days through digital reforms, while reviewing disclosure rules, penalties and compliance frameworks to improve India’s capital market competitiveness.

MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is planning to reduce the onboarding time for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from several months to just five business days through digital workflows and improved system integration.

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announced the proposed changes while addressing the 17th Capital Markets Conference organised by ASSOCHAM on Friday. He said the initiative is part of the regulator’s broader efforts to improve the efficiency of India’s capital markets and make them more competitive globally.

Pandey also said SEBI has proposed withdrawing the additional disclosure framework applicable to FPIs to bring India’s regulatory environment closer to international standards. The regulator has been working over the past few months to simplify compliance requirements and improve accessibility for foreign investors.

Under the SWAGAT-FI (Single Window Automatic and Generalised Access for Trusted Foreign Investors) initiative, approximately 740 FPIs, representing nearly 17 per cent of total FPI assets under custody, have already registered. The initiative provides trusted, low-risk investors with a single-window registration mechanism, simplified compliance requirements and longer KYC review cycles.

SEBI is also reviewing the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements framework to eliminate repetitive disclosures submitted to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. It is considering a single-penalty mechanism instead of multiple stock exchange fines for the same compliance violation.