NEW DELHI: Taxpayers covered under transfer pricing regulations have until November 30 to file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2026‑27, under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

The deadline specifically applies to taxpayers required to furnish a transfer pricing report under Section 92E, along with certain partners of eligible firms and their spouses in cases where Section 5A provisions are applicable.

The November 30 deadline is separate from the regular filing deadlines for other categories of taxpayers. It covers entities and individuals involved in reportable international transactions or specified domestic transactions during the financial year 2025‑26.

Under Section 92E, eligible taxpayers must obtain an accountant’s report in Form 3CEB. The report provides details of relevant transactions and certifies compliance with applicable transfer pricing regulations.

Tax experts have highlighted that submitting Form 3CEB does not complete the income tax filing requirement. Taxpayers who submitted the report by the earlier October 31 deadline must still file their ITRs by November 30.

Taxpayers are also advised to reconcile the information reported in Form 3CEB with their audited financial statements, books of accounts and tax computations before submitting their returns to avoid inconsistencies.