MUMBAI: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday that Indian exporters, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), are not fully utilising the benefits available under the country’s free trade agreements (FTAs).

Addressing the SME Finance & Investment Summit, Malhotra highlighted that only 20‑30 per cent of eligible Indian exports are currently taking advantage of tariff concessions under FTAs. In comparison, partner countries exporting to India record utilisation levels of 60‑70 per cent.

He said the gap represents a significant untapped opportunity for Indian businesses and urged MSMEs to expand beyond domestic markets by leveraging the country’s growing network of trade agreements.

Malhotra encouraged businesses to understand the FTAs relevant to their products and invest in quality, standards and certification to improve their access to international markets.

He also highlighted that India’s expanding FTA ecosystem, which includes dedicated provisions for small and medium enterprises, offers opportunities to enter new markets, access quality inputs at lower costs and become part of global value chains.

According to the RBI Governor, labour-intensive MSME sectors could play an important role in ensuring that the benefits of international trade reach a wider section of businesses and workers.

Malhotra also discussed improvements in credit availability for the MSME sector. Bank lending to MSMEs increased 27 per cent year-on-year in the 12 months ended September 2026, compared with 19.4 per cent growth in overall bank credit.

Outstanding credit to MSMEs increased from Rs 17.97 trillion in September 2021 to Rs 42.89 trillion in September 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate of approximately 19 per cent.