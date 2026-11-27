NEW DELHI: The country’s power sector presents an investment opportunity of Rs 200 lakh crore over the next two decades, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal said on Friday, adding that all stakeholders have to work together to make this possible.

Addressing the two-day ‘Power Ministers’ Conference’ here, the minister said, “we have to work together with the private sector to ensure that we accomplish this goal”.

Manohar Lal emphasised the need for the Centre and States to work together to develop the power sector. He said that India has made significant progress in expanding generation capacity, integrating renewable energy and strengthening the national grid.

“The next phase of our journey requires us to move towards a more integrated approach to power sector planning, where generation, storage, transmission and distribution are planned as interconnected elements of a single system,” said the minister.

The minister also stated that through collaboration with states and initiatives from the Ministry of Power, DISCOMs have achieved profitability after a prolonged period.

He said that “we need to ensure that the financial position of our DISCOMs is strengthened and necessary changes in policy, operations and regulation should facilitate the continuation of this turnaround”.

Minister of State for Power, Shripad Yesso Naik, asked the participating states and UTs to share their experiences during the conference, including difficulties in implementation, regulatory issues and areas where further support or intervention from the Central Government may be required.