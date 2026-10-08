Gujarat plans Rs 100-crore marine biotechnology corridor

GANDHINAGAR Gujarat has proposed a Rs 100-crore investment over five years to establish the Marine Biotechnology Research & Innovation Corridor (M-BRIC) at Mocha village in Porbandar district, with the aim of developing marine resources into high-value products, industries and sustainable livelihood opportunities. The initiative, led by the Gujarat State Biotechnology Mission under the Department of Science and Technology, is planned as an integrated ecosystem linking marine research, field cultivation, technology development, pilot-scale biomanufacturing, entrepreneurship and commercialisation. An MoU is proposed between GSBTM, the Department of Science and Technology and CSIR-CSMCRI. M-BRIC will bring together government departments, research institutions, universities, industries, startups, MSMEs and coastal communities. Gujarat’s seaweeds, microalgae, marine microorganisms and saline ecosystems are expected to support products including biofertilisers, biostimulants, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, aquafeed, enzymes, biosurfactants, pharmaceutical intermediates and marine-derived biomaterials. Seaweed-derived agar, alginate and carrageenan will also be explored. Mocha will serve as the proposed principal hub, with a dedicated seaweed-processing cluster covering raw-material reception, washing, extraction, drying, packaging, storage and quality control. The wider network may extend across Saurashtra and Gujarat’s coastline. Planned facilities include a seaweed brood bank, microalgal biofactories, an integrated seaweed biorefinery, research facilities and incubation support for startups. The corridor will also focus on technology validation, intellectual property, regulatory assessment, licensing and industry partnerships. CSIR-CSMCRI is identified as a key scientific partner, while training programmes are proposed for coastal youth, seaweed farmers, fishing communities, women-led enterprises and entrepreneurs. Environmental monitoring, biodiversity assessment, responsible use of marine genetic resources and blue-carbon research are also envisaged. The project aligns with Gujarat’s biotechnology ecosystem, the BioE3 framework, India’s Blue Economy priorities and Viksit Bharat @2047. The proposal aims to strengthen research and create employment opportunities along Gujarat’s coast.