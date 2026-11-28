AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government plans to build a ₹900-crore museum at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district to showcase the state’s history, cultural heritage and contribution to India’s freedom struggle.

Named the Gujarat Vandana Museum, the project will feature seven galleries covering different aspects of Gujarat’s identity and development. According to a state government press release issued on Saturday, the museum will present the state’s journey from its historical roots to its present achievements and future vision.

The galleries will highlight stories of bravery, important historical events, the freedom movement and the Mahagujarat Movement. The museum will also focus on Gujarat’s cultural traditions and its role in shaping the country’s history.

Holograms and VR

To make the experience more engaging, the museum will use modern technologies such as holograms, virtual reality and interactive displays. These features are expected to help visitors understand historical events and important personalities through visual and digital presentations.

The museum at Ekta Nagar is expected to become an important destination for people interested in history, culture and education.

Through this initiative, the state government seeks to preserve Gujarat’s heritage while presenting its historical journey using modern technology.