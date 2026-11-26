GANDHINAGAR: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday inaugurated the Ahmedabad edition of HYROX, an international fitness competition being held at Gandhinagar’s Helipad Ground from November 26 to 28. The three-day event has attracted around 6,000 athletes, including participants from India and 46 other countries.

Of the total participants, approximately 3,000 athletes have travelled from other Indian states, while more than 250 international competitors are representing 46 countries. Around 8,000 spectators are also expected to attend the competition.

Sanghavi joined the event by running on the track and participating in various functional workout stations. He also interacted with athletes and spectators and reviewed the arrangements at the venue.

Addressing the inauguration, the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the potential of international sporting events to strengthen Gujarat’s economy and tourism sector. He said hosting competitions of this scale would improve the state’s preparedness for organising major sporting events in the future.

He added that the event would provide an opportunity to showcase Gujarat’s hospitality and cultural heritage to an international audience. Athletes and delegates are also expected to visit tourist destinations, including Dharoi, Polo Forest, Somnath and Kutch.

HYROX is a global indoor fitness competition that combines running with functional workout stations in a standardised format. Participants of different fitness levels compete under the same race structure.

The event has been organised through an initiative of the Gujarat Tourism Department, which aims to promote sports tourism and attract international visitors to the state.