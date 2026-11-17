MANGALURU: A workshop at GTTC Diploma College highlighted waste segregation, safe disposal and ways to turn household and industrial waste into useful resources.

MRPL organised a one-day waste management workshop at the Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC) Diploma College in Baikampady, in association with the Surathkal Rotary Club. The programme aimed to create awareness among students about responsible waste handling and practical methods of managing waste.

MRPL General Manager Mandara Kale inaugurated the workshop. Addressing the gathering, she explained how wet and dry waste generated in households and industries could be put to productive use instead of being discarded without proper treatment.

She also highlighted the importance of handling different types of waste separately and finding useful ways to process them. Such practices can help reduce waste and support a cleaner environment.

GTTC Principal Dr. Lakshminarayana spoke about the importance of waste segregation and proper disposal. He explained the practices students could follow on the college campus to maintain cleanliness and manage waste responsibly.

Surathkal Rotary Club President-elect Satish Sadananda and GTTC Unit Head Kumaraswamy conducted a practical demonstration during the workshop. They showed how wet and dry waste could be processed and converted into manure for plants.

The demonstration helped students understand how waste materials can be reused rather than simply thrown away. The programme also stressed the need to make waste management a regular practice at educational institutions, homes and workplaces.

The workshop provided students with practical knowledge about waste segregation, disposal and reuse, while encouraging them to adopt environmentally friendly habits in their daily lives.