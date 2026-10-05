Grand opening of Mysuru Dasara 2026

Mysuru

The inauguration of the 2026 Dasara festivities, organised by the State Karnataka with the traditional first worship of the state deity, Sri Chamundeshwari Devi, will be held on October 11 at the sacred Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill. The ceremony will take place during the auspicious Dhanur Lagna between 11:50 a.m. and 12:13 p.m. In the presence of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, Sri Gavisiddheshwara Mahaswamiji of the Koppal Sansthan Sri Gavi Math will inaugurate the event. Former Chief Minister and MLA from the Varuna Assembly constituency, Siddaramaiah, will grace the occasion as the guest of honour. G.T. Deve Gowda, MLA from the Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency, will preside over the programme. The distinguished chief guests will include Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman; Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy; Union Minister for Education, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi; Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways V. Somanna; Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje; Urban Development and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah; and Minister for Kannada and Culture and Backward Classes Welfare Shivraj S. Tangadagi.

Vidwan award The inauguration of the Dasara cultural programmes and the presentation of the State Music Vidwan Awards will be held on October 11 at 5:00 p.m. in the Palace premises. In the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, Legislative Council Chairman Saleem Ahmed and Legislative Assembly Speaker G.S. Patil, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will inaugurate the programme. T.S. Srivatsa, MLA from the Krishnaraja Assembly constituency, will preside.

The chief guests will include Urban Development and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Minister for Kannada and Culture and Backward Classes Welfare Shivraj S. Tangadagi.