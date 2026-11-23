BENGALURU: Hassan District In-charge Minister K.M. Shivalinge Gowda distanced himself from the raging controversy over wild elephant relocation, clarifying that district authorities are merely carrying out direct orders issued by the Forest Minister. Addressing a press conference at Vikasa Soudha, he stressed that neither he nor local officials played any independent role in deciding to shift elephants from Hassan toward Chikkamagaluru, urging leaders not to turn a serious wildlife management issue into a political battle.

Responding to Mudigere Congress MLA Nayana Motamma submitting her resignation in protest against the operation, Gowda described her move as a purely personal decision driven by her own sentiments. He noted that the legislator had not named him in her statements and revealed that he had personally spoken with her on Sunday night to explain the ground reality and request her help in calming local tensions. However, he added that whether she chooses to accept his perspective or stick to her stand is entirely up to her.

Defending the necessity of moving the wild tuskers out of Hassan, the Minister pointed out that the region lacks dense forest cover, yet stray elephants have entered farmlands and started destroying standing crops. Questioning whether authorities could simply stand by and watch wild animals trample agricultural fields, he explained that shifting them into a protected habitat was the only practical solution to safeguard farmers’ livelihoods.

Gowda confirmed that official orders direct the Forest Department to transport the elephants via the Chikkamagaluru route and release them safely inside the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, which spans nearly one lakh hectares of protected forest. Addressing fears among Chikkamagaluru residents that the relocated animals might stray into their villages and plantations, the Minister sought to allay their anxiety, stating that any temporary adjustment issues would likely last only about 15 days before the herds settle naturally into the vast reserve.