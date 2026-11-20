KALABURAGI: A large quantity of government-supplied medicines meant for free distribution to poor and needy patients has been found dumped in the Kagina riverbed, raising serious concerns over the handling and disposal of medical supplies.

The medicines were discovered beneath the Kagina River bridge on National Highway 150, along the Shahabad–Chittapur stretch.

The discarded stock reportedly includes Metformin Hydrochloride 500 mg and Telmisartan 40 mg tablets, along with syrup bottles meant to address malnutrition among children. The discovery has triggered public concern, as these medicines are purchased with public money and supplied free of cost to patients, particularly those from economically weaker sections.

The incident has raised questions about how the medicines reached the riverbed and whether they were expired or still fit for consumption. It is also unclear which government hospital or primary health centre supplied the stock and who authorised its disposal.

As per prescribed procedures, expired medicines must be disposed of through authorised scientific methods. Dumping pharmaceutical waste in a riverbed could cause environmental contamination and pose risks to public health.

Residents have expressed concern over the wastage of medicines, pointing out that many poor patients depend on government hospitals for essential treatment and free medication. They have demanded a detailed investigation by the Health Department to identify the source of the discarded stock and determine how it was disposed of.

They have also sought strict legal action against those responsible and measures to prevent similar incidents. Authorities have been urged to establish whether the medicines were expired stock awaiting disposal or usable supplies discarded without justification.