BIDAR: Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister U.T. Khader has assured that the State government is committed to addressing the demands of ASHA workers staging an indefinite protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

He appealed to the protesters to give the government sufficient time to find a solution.

Speaking to media persons in Bidar, Khader said ASHA workers were an integral part of the Health and Family Welfare Department and that the government wanted to ensure justice for all categories of employees.

He said he had discussed the workers’ demands with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Despite his busy schedule and a Cabinet meeting planned for the afternoon, the Chief Minister had spent nearly an hour meeting the protesting workers and listening to their concerns.

According to Khader, the Chief Minister had received their memorandum and assured them that their demands would be examined. However, he had explained that the government could not accept them immediately without assessing the financial and administrative requirements.

He added that the demands would be discussed with the concerned officials, the Cabinet and the Finance Department before the government took an appropriate decision. The Chief Minister had also appealed to the workers to trust the government and allow some time for the issues to be resolved.

Khader acknowledged that ASHA workers had decided to continue their indefinite agitation until their demands were met. However, he said he did not consider their protest wrong, as expressing grievances through demonstrations was a democratic right.

He stressed that the government had a responsibility to build mutual trust with its employees and resolve their concerns through dialogue.

“The government wants to resolve these issues through discussion and ensure justice to the workers,” he added, reiterating that the administration remained committed to finding a practical solution.