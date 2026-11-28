MANGALURU: Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on Saturday described Sir Benegal Narsing Rau as an unsung architect of the Indian Constitution, highlighting his significant contribution to its preparation.

Speaking at a function organized by the Canara High School Association in Mangaluru, the Governor released the republished edition of India’s Constitution in the Making, written by B.N. Rau. The event was held at the T.V. Ramana Pai Convention Centre.

Mr. Nazeer said Rau provided the structural framework and international comparative foundation for the Indian Constitution. He said the country owed a great debt to Rau for his valuable contributions, which had not received sufficient recognition.

The Governor, a former Supreme Court judge, highlighted Rau’s important behind-the-scenes role in the legal and technical development of the Government of India Act, 1935. He said Rau made significant contributions to the Act, which later became an important foundation for the Indian Constitution. His work also earned him a Knighthood.

Describing Rau as the structural architect of the Constitution, he also recalled that Rau travelled to several countries, including the United States, Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, during 1947 and 1948. During these visits, he met constitutional experts, judges and statesmen to study different constitutional systems before preparing the blueprint for India’s Constitution.