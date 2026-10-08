Governor approves Muddebihal town plan, makes a bright future

CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA The Governor has given his approval for the formation of Muddebihal Urban Development Authority, which has given a new direction to the development of Muddebihal. This new authority, which has been approved by the Governor on October 5, will be a significant step for the overall development of Muddebihal and the surrounding rural areas. The state government has approved the establishment of this new authority as a result of the social thinking and development vision of local legislator and State Soap and Detergent Corporation Chairman CS Nadagouda. The project area, which was previously in the form of partial revenue villages, has now expanded to a total area of 10,405.77 hectares and a population of 47,851 as per the 2011 census. As per the orders of the Under Secretary to the Government, Urban Development Department, the assets and liabilities of the Muddebihal Municipal Planning Authority have been transferred to the new authority. Its scope has been expanded by including three additional villages in the existing local planning area, and it is mandatory to prepare a master plan within 2 years and submit it for provisional approval to the government. A suitable master plan for the entire city is being prepared by this authority, and pollution will be controlled by clearly dividing residential, commercial and industrial areas. Keeping in mind the future vehicular traffic, wide roads, ring roads, UGD drainage system, scientific waste disposal, storm water drains, parks and playgrounds will be constructed. The authority itself will create model housing layouts and allocate plots at affordable prices. Private developers will have to mandatorily obtain the approval of the authority, and unauthorized layouts will be completely curbed. “As a result of the formation of this authority, the value of rural farmers' lands and plots will double from the current price. The area will be optimally developed with various infrastructure including roads, sewers, parks, and more, providing huge economic benefits to local landowners and farmers. The hard work and social responsibility of MLA Appaji Nadagouda, who has now secured approval from the Governor by urging the government to form an Urban Development Authority in Muddebihal, is commendable. Mallanagowda Biradara, Municipal Council Chief Officer”