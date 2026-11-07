Government IVF Centre Planned At Lady Goschen

Mangaluru Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader has announced plans to establish a government-run In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) centre at Lady Goschen Hospital in Mangaluru at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore. The initiative aims to make fertility treatment more affordable and accessible, particularly for women from economically weaker sections who cannot afford expensive treatment at private hospitals. Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House in Mangaluru, Khader said infertility often causes emotional distress, social pressure and difficulties within families. He noted that while financially well-off families could afford IVF treatment, economically disadvantaged women were frequently unable to meet the expenses. The government had earlier fixed a rate of Rs 60,000 under an existing scheme to facilitate IVF treatment at private hospitals. However, several private hospitals had not come forward to participate, as the actual cost of treatment ranged between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. "Many women face humiliation and emotional suffering because they are unable to conceive. While financially well-off families can afford IVF treatment at private hospitals, others are unable to bear the expenses. Therefore, we have decided to establish IVF centres in government hospitals with the support of qualified specialists," Khader said. The government is also considering introducing IVF facilities at selected major centres, including Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Hubballi and Kalaburagi. A team of doctors has been constituted to assess infrastructure, technical requirements, training and staffing needs. The initiative is expected to be implemented in phases, beginning with a pilot programme.