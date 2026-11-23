BENGALURU: BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra launched a sharp attack on the Congress administration, accusing top leaders and officers of ignoring public suffering while chasing comfort and publicity. In a strongly worded post on X, Vijayendra mocked the Chief Minister’s ongoing Japan tour with a large team, questioning how much real investment would ever reach the state despite bold claims.

Pointing to everyday hardships across rural and urban districts, the BJP leader said officials appear unchecked and indifferent to ordinary citizens. He criticized the Gadag Deputy Commissioner for allegedly dancing and celebrating at an event while farmers watch their crops dry up without water. At the same time, Vijayendra highlighted the plight of ASHA workers sitting outdoors in biting cold with small children, leaving homes behind for months to seek fair pay.

Turning to the farm crisis, Vijayendra alleged that distressed growers have yet to receive meaningful drought relief while the government stays deaf to their appeals. Calling the administration a blind regime, he warned that the frustration of struggling women, farmers, and poor families would soon bring political consequences if leaders fail to wake up and act immediately.

Council poll results cited

Earlier, while addressing party workers in Shivamogga, Vijayendra kept up the pressure by citing recent Legislative Council poll results as a clear voter rejection of the ruling party. He predicted a similar outcome in the upcoming Hiriyur by-election, arguing that citizens are tired of grand announcements made without ground-level delivery.

According to Vijayendra, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister continue rolling out headline-grabbing schemes even as basic civic needs remain neglected. Over the past three years, he claimed, the government has struggled even to fill potholes on damaged roads or release funds for constituency development. Accusing ministers of governing mainly through flashy advertisements rather than real work, he insisted that voters across Karnataka are ready to deliver a firm lesson at the ballot box.