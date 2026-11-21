KARKALA: A 60‑year-old goods vehicle driver was killed on the spot after the vehicle he was driving lost control and crashed into a roadside tree at Konda in Andaru, Hebri taluk, on Saturday, November 21. Five women travelling in the vehicle sustained injuries in the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Seetharam Rai (60), a resident of Kadtala. The injured women have been identified as Vasanthi, Leelavathi, Shalini, Shobha and Prema, all residents of the Kondalike area in Andaru.

According to the details available, the five women were travelling in the goods vehicle to work as daily-wage labourers at an arecanut plantation. The vehicle was heading towards a plantation owned by Sadananda Shetty of Happanadka in Kadtala.

Rai was driving from Andaru via the Kaduhole route when the accident occurred. The vehicle reportedly went out of control before crashing into a roadside tree. The impact proved fatal for the driver, who died at the spot.

All five injured women were immediately shifted to the Karkala Government Hospital for medical treatment.

Preliminary suspicion suggests that Rai may have suffered a heart attack while driving, resulting in the vehicle going out of control. However, the suspected medical emergency has not yet been confirmed, and the exact circumstances leading to the accident remain under investigation.

Following the incident, Ajekaru police visited the accident spot and conducted an inspection. Further investigation is under way to establish the precise cause of the crash. The accident has raised concerns over the safety of workers travelling in goods vehicles for daily-wage employment.