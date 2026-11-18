YADGIR: Residents of Gondenur village in Wadagera taluk have urged the authorities to address the shortage of basic amenities and take strict action against the alleged illegal sale of liquor in the village.

A delegation of villagers submitted a memorandum to Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Shashidhar Hiremath, seeking immediate steps to ensure a regular supply of safe drinking water and repair non-functional borewells.

The residents also highlighted problems with damaged electricity poles and dangerously hanging power lines, demanding their urgent repair to prevent accidents. They sought the removal of waste accumulated in drains and regular fogging to control mosquito breeding and protect public health.

Raising concerns over law and order, the villagers alleged that liquor was being sold openly and illegally in Gondenur. They demanded that the authorities identify those involved in the illegal trade and take appropriate action.

The residents also brought another issue to the attention of the officials, alleging that sand seized by the district administration during an earlier raid on illegal sand mining in the Krishna river was being stolen openly. They urged the administration to investigate the alleged theft and take action against those responsible for removing the seized material.

The villagers said the lack of essential facilities and the alleged illegal activities were causing difficulties for the local population. They appealed to the concerned departments to respond promptly and ensure that the village received basic civic amenities.

After receiving the memorandum, Executive Officer Shashidhar Hiremath assured the delegation that the demands would be addressed in phases.

Social activist Umesh Munnal, along with Yallamma, Gangamma, Roopamma, Nagamma, Siddamma, Renukamma, Mahadevamma, Hanumamma, Sharanamma, Yallappa, Anjaneya Belagera, Venkatesh Halagera, Mallesh Passul, Thimmanna, Shantappa, Eeranna Gowda, Sharanappa, Govinda, Mallappa, Sharan, Siddappa, Ayyanna, Saibanna, Huligappa, Sabanna, Manjunath and others were present.