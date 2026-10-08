Gomal land dispute sparks outrage among Gojanur villagers

Malingaraya Pujar CH NEWS A dispute over government Gomal land has begun in the historically significant Gojanur village of Lakshmeshwar taluk, raising concern among farmers and livestock owners. Villagers are worried that government land, which has provided green pasture for cattle, goats and sheep for generations, could now be handed over to a private company. The villagers have alleged that Revenue Department officials are working to sell the land to Mysore Mercantile Company Limited. The land has been an important source of pasture for farmers and livestock from several surrounding villages. According to government records, 207 acres and 21 guntas in Survey No. 214/1 and 33 acres and 1 gunta in Survey No. 215 are recorded as Gomal land. Of this land, 9 acres and 27 guntas have been given to the Backward Welfare Department, 5 acres to the Public Education Department and 4 acres for refugee housing in the public interest. Earlier, 4 acres in Survey No. 214/1 and 16 acres and 31 guntas in Survey No. 215 were leased to the Mysore Mercantile Company. Villagers alleged that neither the Gram Panchayat nor the public was consulted before the lease was granted. As the lease period is now ending, villagers have raised concerns after Revenue Department officials reportedly conducted a site inspection to consider permanently selling the same land to the company. A senior farmer from Gojanur said the Gomal land is used not only by villagers but also by farmers and shepherds from several nearby villages. The farmer said that if the land is given to a private company and fenced, people may lose access to pasture for their livestock. Villagers also alleged that rules and regulations concerning the transfer of government land to private parties have not been followed. They said the process lacks transparency and does not protect public interest. All the villagers of Gojanur have submitted a written petition to the Gadag District Collector. They have demanded that the process of handing over the land to the company be stopped immediately, that the existing lease should not be renewed and that the Gomal land should remain available for farmers and livestock. The issue has now become a major topic of discussion across the taluk. Villagers are waiting for the District Collector's decision on the future of the Gomal land, which they say is important for farmers and livestock. "The revenue department's move to sell government cattle land in Gojanur village of Lakshmeshwara taluk to a private company has sparked outrage among villagers." “The land transfer process should be immediately abandoned. The District Collector should conduct a site inspection and take a decision in favor of the poor farmers and the mute animals” - Village resident