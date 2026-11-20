BENGALURU: Gold and silver prices have tumbled sharply from earlier peaks, giving relief to buyers while prompting analysts to warn of continued price swings as inflation worries, a stronger US dollar, and interest rate expectations weigh on precious metals markets.

After surging near ₹1.80 lakh per ten grams during earlier wartime and peak rallies, gold has dropped steeply in recent trading, while silver has seen an even sharper slide. Market analysts say elevated inflation concerns in the United States have stoked expectations that the US Federal Reserve could tighten interest rates, boosting the US dollar and drawing investor money toward interest-bearing assets and cash liquidity rather than non-yielding bullion.

Why rates matter

When interest rates rise or look set to climb, holding gold becomes less attractive because bullion pays no interest or dividend. At the same time, a stronger dollar makes dollar-priced commodities costlier for buyers using other currencies, adding downward pressure across international and domestic markets. Analysts also point to broader market sell-offs and position unwinding, including traders raising cash or hedging against further drops, accelerating the retreat in both gold and silver.

Silver has taken a heavier hit than gold, reflecting both steep profit-taking after past highs and worries that tighter monetary conditions and slower growth could cool industrial demand alongside investment buying.

Asked whether gold rates could fall further, experts say near-term volatility is likely to stay high depending on US inflation and economic data, central bank rate signals, and currency shifts. While some analysts note long-term support zones and steady central bank buying that cushion extreme drops, they caution that downward pressure can linger if selling momentum continues.

For households planning jewelry purchases and investors watching bullion, specialists suggest staggering buys rather than rushing into big lump-sum moves until global rate and currency cues settle down.