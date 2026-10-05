Give Rs 100 crore to Narayanaguru Corporation: MLA Sunil Kumar

CH NEWS, UDUPI

Everyone in the community should get an education and become entrepreneurs and employers. If everyone develops through this, the society will improve. Everyone should join hands for the development of the community, said Mudradi Manjunath Poojary, President of the state's Narayana Guru Development Corporation. He spoke after inaugurating the 172nd birth anniversary celebrations of Brahmashri Narayana Guru held at the community hall of the Hebri Brahmashri Narayana Guru Seva Sangha. Guru Puja, Pratibha Puraskar and cultural celebrations. I am indebted to my parents, teachers and society. I will sincerely try to repay the debt of society by utilizing the opportunity I have got for public service. I will provide all kinds of cooperation for the construction of the Hebrew Community Hall, said Manjunath Poojary. MP Kota Srinivas Poojary said that it is a matter of pride that the birth anniversary of Brahmashri Narayana Guru is being celebrated across the country. He said that our society, which was once isolated from society due to untouchability, feels extremely proud when we see that today the Gurus have grown to this level with the power of organization. Today, we are seeing engineers and doctors, professionals from various fields, in the shendi-removing community. This has been possible due to the clear message of Sree Narayana Guru. Society should not rely on the government alone. Everyone should work together for the development of society. He said that he will cooperate for the development of the Hebri Association. MLA Sunil Kumar said that Mudradi Manjunath Poojary has laid a solid foundation for the state's new Narayana Guru Development Corporation for the next several years. We are all with him. The government should provide at least 100 crore to the corporation for the development of the community. We will cooperate in the construction of the Hebrew Community Hall. He said that the next Guru Puja Mahotsav should be held in the new building. Hebri Brahmashri Narayanaguru Seva Sangha President Belanje Harish Poojary also spoke. Retired soldiers and achievers from various fields of society were honored. MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, Mulki Billava Mahamandal President Suryakant Jaya Suvarna and Corporation President Mudradi Manjunath Poojary were felicitated. Surat businessman Mudradi Manoj C Poojary, Padubidri Billava Samaja Seva Sangha President Y Sudheer Kumar, Hebri Gram Panchayat President Tarana, Hebri Brahma Narayana Guru Seva Sangha Founder President Narayana Poojary, Vice President Jarwattu Bhoja Poojary, Baidarbettu Bhoja Poojary, Honorary President HS Annappa Poojary, General Secretary Santosh Poojary Balladi, Treasurer Ratnakar Poojary Kuchchur, Women's Unit President Jayanti Poojary Arekallumane, Secretary Hemavathi Poojary Balladi, Youth Unit President Praveen Poojary, Secretary Sukodul Pujari Kanyana, office bearers of the committee participated.