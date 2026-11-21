BELTANGADY: A giant fish weighing approximately 580 kg arrived at a fish shop in Ujire, attracting large crowds of curious onlookers and seafood buyers. The unusually large fish became a major attraction, with residents gathering at the shop to catch a glimpse of the massive catch brought from Malpe harbour.

Identified as a Pale fish, the giant specimen had to be unloaded using a crane due to its enormous size and weight. The unusual unloading process attracted further attention, as people gathered around the shop to witness the arrival of the massive fish.

The Pale fish is known for its distinctive taste and lack of bones, making it popular among seafood lovers in the region. Its availability in the local market generated considerable interest among buyers, with many keen to see the unusually large specimen.

According to the shop owner, the fish was sold at Rs 350 per kg. At this rate, the approximately 580-kg fish would have an estimated market value of Rs 2.03 lakh. The price also attracted attention, considering the extraordinary size of the fish and the interest it generated among local customers.

The arrival of such a massive fish is reportedly not a new occurrence in Ujire. According to the information available, this is the fourth time a fish of such an enormous size has arrived in the town. However, each arrival continues to attract considerable public attention because of the rarity and sheer size of the catch.

The fish was transported from Malpe harbour, which is known for its fishing activity, to the shop in Ujire. Its arrival turned an otherwise routine day at the fish market into an unusual spectacle, drawing residents and buyers from the surrounding areas.

The giant Pale fish became a talking point among locals, with its weight, taste, price and unusual size making it the centre of attraction. The use of a crane to unload the fish further highlighted the extraordinary scale of the catch.

With the fish reportedly being the fourth such giant specimen to reach Ujire, its arrival once again generated excitement among seafood enthusiasts and local residents.