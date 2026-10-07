GE Aerospace ships four more engines for Tejas Mk-1A

CH NEWS BENGALURU U.S.-based GE Aerospace has shipped four F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-1A, the company announced on Wednesday. The latest shipment takes the number of F404-IN20 engines sent by GE Aerospace to HAL in the past two months to seven. GE Aerospace is contracted to supply 99 engines to HAL, which has now received 10 engines, including the latest consignment. The supply of engines is significant as HAL has at least 25 Tejas airframes ready and is awaiting further engine deliveries. Delays in receiving the F404 engines have affected the production and delivery schedule of the LCA Mk-1A aircraft. The Defence Ministry had signed a ₹48,000-crore contract with HAL in February 2021 for 83 Tejas Mk-1A aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The order comprises 73 fighter aircraft and 10 trainer aircraft, with deliveries originally scheduled over eight years. However, HAL has not yet delivered a Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft to the IAF. The delay has come under scrutiny amid concerns over the declining strength of the Air Force’s fighter squadrons. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh had recently said delays in the induction of the Tejas Mk-1A were affecting the IAF. The issue was also raised by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his September visit to Bengaluru. He called for realistic timelines for defence projects, warning that delays could create gaps in meeting critical defence requirements, increase costs and raise the risk of technology becoming obsolete. The latest engine shipments are expected to support HAL’s efforts to accelerate production of the indigenous fighter aircraft.