The schemes provide financial aid for electric/CNG vending carts, autorickshaws, and sewing machines, empowering eligible beneficiaries to achieve financial independence.

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will launch Jana Kalyana Mahotsava on Monday, November 30, to provide welfare benefits to 17,771 beneficiaries across Bengaluru’s five city corporations. Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will inaugurate the programme and distribute the benefits.

The initiative brings 10 welfare schemes under one programme, with a financial target of Rs 352.81 crore. It aims to support economically weaker and disadvantaged families through livelihood assistance, education, mobility and housing.

Support for livelihoods

The schemes include financial assistance for electric and CNG vending carts, autorickshaws and sewing machines. These benefits are intended to help eligible people start or expand their income-generating activities and become financially independent.

Speaking about the initiative, Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the programme aims to help families become self-reliant.

He said, “Jana Kalyana Mahotsava is an empowerment initiative. Our objective is to help people stand on their own feet and build a more secure future for their families. This is not merely assistance; it is an investment in families, in their ability to earn, educate their children and live with dignity and self-reliance.”

Mobility, education, skills

The programme also includes electric two-wheelers for civic workers and working women, specially adapted vehicles for persons with disabilities and electric wheelchairs. These facilities are expected to improve mobility and make daily travel easier for beneficiaries.

Under the education and skill development schemes, eligible students will receive fee reimbursement assistance. Vocational and driving training programmes will also help beneficiaries develop practical skills and improve their employment opportunities.

Housing and beneficiaries

Housing support will be provided through the Amrutha Mahotsava and Onti Mane schemes, which are part of the 10 welfare initiatives.

According to the GBA, 35,610 applications were received across the five city corporations. Of these, 17,771 beneficiaries have been selected.

The beneficiaries include women, students, civic workers, persons with disabilities and members of disadvantaged communities.

The programme aims to ensure that Bengaluru’s development reaches vulnerable families by creating better opportunities for employment, education, mobility and housing.