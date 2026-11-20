BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao directed civic and metro officials to speed up road widening, flyover planning, and underpass works across Bengaluru’s five city corporations during a virtual review of key urban infrastructure projects.

Addressing a citywide review meeting on development works, Rao instructed teams from the Bengaluru Central and North city corporations alongside metro officials to conduct a joint site inspection and submit a report on widening Bamboo Bazaar Road. He stressed that widening the stretch will ease traffic bottlenecks and improve vehicle flow, while ordering officials to clear footpath encroachments so pedestrians have safe, unobstructed walkways.

With forest land needed for the Gunjoor Road flyover already handed over, Rao ordered officials to prepare a detailed project report for building the flyover. He also told engineers to speed up remaining tasks on the Okalipuram eight-lane corridor, including clearing stones near the retaining wall site and pushing forward stormwater drain pipe-pushing work, while sorting out railway department issues through coordination meetings so road construction can advance alongside pending works.

Several other major city corridors and bottlenecks came under review during the meeting. Rao instructed officials to accelerate work on the Wind Tunnel underpass, Hope Farm Junction underpass, Jalahalli Cross underpass, Pipeline flyover, and Yelahanka flyover, and to finish the Varthur Kodi bridge and road works by the end of December. He also ordered that the completed section of the Ullal Junction underpass open immediately to vehicle traffic and that the Bangalore Development Authority complex project wrap up within its set deadline.

City Corporation Commissioners including Jagadish G., Additional Commissioner Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, chief engineers, and other senior officials joined the virtual review.

For commuters navigating busy junctions, underpasses, and arterial roads across Bengaluru, turning these instructions into timely site action and clear traffic bottlenecks will shape daily travel in the weeks ahead as multiple long-pending civic corridors move toward execution.