BENGALURU: In a major administrative push toward digital governance, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has announced a revolutionary initiative to deliver e-Khata certificates directly to citizens’ mobile phones. Spearheaded under the state government’s newly introduced sixth guarantee scheme, titled “Bhu-Guarantee – My Khata, My Right,” the project aims to benefit approximately 24 lakh property owners across all five municipal corporations under the GBA jurisdiction.

According to Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, official e-Khata certificates will be dispatched in a convenient PDF format, entirely free of cost, straight to the registered WhatsApp numbers of eligible property holders. This streamlined digital rollout is being executed under the direct vision of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the guidance of Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. Residents will receive their official document alongside a unique ePID number, allowing them to download, view, and securely preserve their property records digitally without needing to visit local government offices or deal with middlemen.

Furthermore, the automated WhatsApp messages will include a direct web link to the official GBA e-Aasthi portal at https://GBAeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in. Property owners utilizing this portal can easily enter their ePID to submit online applications for necessary document corrections, updates, or property mutations from the comfort of their homes.

Municipal authorities emphasized that this citizen-friendly service delivery model is designed to completely eliminate bureaucratic delays, curb corruption, and make essential government documentation transparent and accessible. All property owners across Bengaluru have been strongly encouraged to monitor their messaging apps for the incoming PDF document, ensuring their property credentials remain secure and updated.