GBA Chief orders penalties for missing streetlight CCMS

BENGALURU Local municipal authorities have stepped up pressure on private infrastructure contractors operating across the metropolitan region. During a high-level administrative meeting held, Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao issued strict directives ordering officials to levy heavy financial penalties against any contractor who has installed LED streetlights within the five constituent City Corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) without simultaneously setting up the mandatory Centralized Control and Monitoring System (CCMS). The civic review specifically focused on monitoring municipal lighting infrastructure and addressing persistent citizen complaints regarding dark neighborhoods and unmaintained public assets. According to official municipal figures presented during the session, approximately 4.5 lakh energy-efficient LED streetlights have already been successfully fitted across four of the City Corporations, excluding the East City Corporation zone. However, widespread administrative concern remains regarding the glaring absence of the automated CCMS units, which are vital for remote tracking, automated scheduling, and real-time fault detection. To rectify these operational gaps immediately, Chief Commissioner Rao instructed engineering departments to fast-track the deployment of the remaining CCMS units, bringing the total required infrastructure up to standard. Contractors failing to meet compliance benchmarks or neglecting routine upkeep will face swift penal action. Furthermore, municipal teams were directed to establish dedicated division-wise inspection squads. These teams will conduct unannounced random checks to verify whether existing LED fittings and control boxes adhere strictly to prescribed technical specifications, with signed completion reports due at headquarters. Addressing citizen grievance redressal, the chief commissioner emphasized that complaints logged via the Sahaaya 2.0 digital application must be resolved without delay. He ordered contractors to deploy additional field repair teams across all municipal zones to ensure broken or flickering lights are fixed promptly. Senior officials, including Additional Commissioner Venkatachalapathi and Chief Engineer Anand, attended the meeting to ensure rigorous enforcement.