Garbage transfer point turns Ramesh Nagar road into a stinking mess

CH NEWS BENGALURU A one-kilometre stretch between Ramesh Nagar and HAL Airport Road has become a foul-smelling nuisance due to garbage vehicles, leaking leachate and waste dumping. Several garbage vehicles remain parked near the HAL East Primary and High School, while waste is transferred from auto tippers to compactors, leaving footpaths unhygienic and difficult for pedestrians to use. Residents alleged that the road had effectively become a garbage transfer station, with waste also being dumped in vacant space along the school compound wall. Pedestrians urged authorities to deploy marshals and take action against those dumping garbage and construction waste. Poor lighting has also raised safety concerns. Former corporator SG Nagaraj assured residents that overgrown tree branches would be trimmed. BSWML Assistant General Manager Srinidhi said steps would be taken to shift the transfer station and deploy marshals to prevent illegal dumping.