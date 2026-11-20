KOLAR: K.S. Ganesh, president of the Kolar and Chikkaballapur Working Journalists’ Multipurpose Cooperative Society, has urged cooperative sector leaders to ensure greater representation and equal opportunities for AHINDA communities, including minorities, backward classes and Dalits.

He was speaking at the valedictory function of the 73rd Cooperative Week celebrations held at Journalists’ Bhavan in Kolar on Friday. The programme was jointly organised by various cooperative bodies and the Department of Cooperation.

Ganesh said that discussions on women’s, youth and weaker sections’ participation in cooperatives should also address the representation of AHINDA communities. He suggested that the Kolar District Cooperative Union should lead by example by providing them opportunities in its governing body.

Expressing concern over alleged corruption and financial losses in the District Central Cooperative (DCC) Bank, he questioned the lack of accountability. He urged its president, MLA Kothur Manjunath, and his team to focus on the bank’s development and seek additional government assistance.

Former District Working Journalists’ Association president B.V. Gopinath criticised the declining importance of Cooperative Week celebrations and expressed concern over the court stay on elections to the Cooperative Union’s president and vice-president posts.

V. Muniraju stressed the need for administration free from political interference. Senior cooperative leader Abbani Shankar sought amendments to membership rules requiring land records, saying they restricted access for landless communities.

Cooperative Union director V. Muralidhar called for representation proportional to population, while presiding officer Kalvamanjali T.K. Byregowda highlighted the importance of technology, skill development and professional management.

Jammunahalli Krishna attended the programme. K.M. Bharathi compered the event.