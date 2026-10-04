Gandhi, Shastri ideals continue to inspire society

Haveri Sri Basava Shanthalinga Mahaswamiji of Hosamatha said the ideals and lives of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri continue to inspire society and will be remembered for generations. He was speaking while presiding over a commemorative programme held at Basava Kendra, Sri Hosamatha, in Haveri, to mark the birth anniversaries of Gandhi and Shastri. The event also featured a ‘Sharana Sangama’ programme. The Swamiji said scientists achieve milestones through scientific discoveries, technologists through technical achievements and noble individuals through their contribution to society. The path of idealism may sometimes cause pain and hardship, but it provides deep satisfaction and a sense of fulfillment in life, he said. He described Gandhi as a leader who fought for India’s freedom and integrity by making his own personality a powerful instrument. Shastri, he said, led the country with honesty, simplicity and a spirit of harmony. Both leaders rejected conflict and promoted pluralism, while remaining unafraid of public criticism. Their lives reflected the qualities of true philosophers, he added. The Swamiji noted that Shastri maintained an unblemished life while holding public office, while Gandhi’s ideals have retained their timeless value. He also recalled Gandhi’s connection with Haveri and said his principles continue to hold significance. Senior litterateur Dr. Satish Kulkarni said Gandhi showed the world how a country could be led without holding office. Shastri, despite occupying the highest political position, lived with humility and simplicity. Senior journalist Gurudatta Bhat said society had failed to fully understand Gandhi, a visionary whose path resembled that of Buddha, Basava and Mahavira. Gandhi’s five nominations for the Nobel Prize reflected the stature of his personality, he said. Storyteller Lingaraja Sottappanavara spoke on Shastri, while poet Nagaraja Hudedada discussed Gandhi’s personality. Ex-serviceman Basavaraja Ballari explained the significance of the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’. Floral tributes were offered to portraits of Gandhi and Shastri. Mamata Nandihalli and the Lakkannanavara sisters presented Vachana recitals. Goolappa Aralikatti anchored the programme, Ningappa Arera welcomed the gathering and G.M. Omkarannavara proposed the vote of thanks. Several dignitaries, Akkanabalaga members and devotees of Shri Matha attended the event.