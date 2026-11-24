GADAG: Residents of Janata Colony have demanded the immediate opening of the railway overpass at Gate No. 32, alleging that the structure has remained unused for nearly a decade despite being built with public funds.

Krishna H. Hadapad, president of the Hombala Naka, Janata Colony Development and Service Association, expressed concern over the delay. He said the area beneath the overpass had turned into a garbage dumping spot and was being used for illegal activities, raising concerns about public safety.

On Tuesday, association members and residents submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, Railway Manager and Gadag-Betageri City Municipal Council Commissioner, seeking immediate action.

Their demands include opening the overpass for public use, clearing garbage from the area and developing the space beneath it into a park, walking track, open-air gym, library and sports training centre for youth. They also sought a permanent police outpost to prevent theft and other illegal activities.

The residents further demanded proper service roads on both sides of the overpass, tree planting and streetlights. They said the poor road conditions were causing inconvenience and health concerns among residents.

The association urged the Deputy Commissioner to coordinate with the Railway, Municipal, Public Works and Police departments and inspect the site. Members said they would submit another memorandum to the local MLA and MP.

Hadapad warned that residents would launch a protest if the authorities failed to respond.

Association office-bearers, youth leaders and hundreds of local residents participated in the memorandum submission.