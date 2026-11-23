GADAG: A public awareness bike rally was organised in Gadag as part of an intensive Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign to prevent HIV/AIDS and promote awareness among youth.

The rally was jointly organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society, District Health and Family Welfare Department, District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit (DAPCU), and voluntary organisations including Rakshane, Srushti Sankula, Chaitanya and Navachetana.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. S.S. Neelagunda flagged off the rally from the Old District Hospital. It passed through Gandhi Circle, Rotary Circle, Old DC Circle, Mulgund Naka and Tipu Circle before concluding at the New DC Office.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Neelagunda said the intensive IEC campaign aimed to educate people about HIV prevention and available healthcare services. Under the ‘Mobilisation for AIDS Safety’ initiative, participants were encouraged to check their HIV status by scanning a QR code. He also urged young people to maintain good health, lead disciplined lives and contribute to building a prosperous India.

District AIDS Control Officer Dr. Arundhati Kulkarni called upon the youth to actively participate in awareness activities and work towards bringing HIV infection rates in the district down to zero. She highlighted the importance of understanding HIV/AIDS, prevention methods, available services, the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017, NACO AIDS App, toll-free helpline 1097 and sexually transmitted infections.

She emphasised that a healthy youth population was a valuable national asset and urged young people to help eliminate stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV.

Dr. Preetha Khona, Dr. Sandeep Angadi, Yallappa Hakki, Ajaykumar Kalal, B.C. Hirehal and representatives of various health units and voluntary organisations participated.

Basavaraja Lalagatti welcomed the gathering and compered the programme, while Ashwatha Reddy proposed the vote of thanks.