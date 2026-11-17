GADAG: A district-level heritage awareness programme, ‘Prachya Prajne’, was inaugurated at Basel Mission Agricultural High School in Betegeri, Gadag, to encourage students to learn about and preserve the region’s historical heritage.

The programme was jointly organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, Mysuru, and the Deputy Director’s Office of School Education, Gadag.

Speaking at the inauguration, Deputy Director K.D. Badigera said ancient monuments, architecture, paintings, art and culture were valuable parts of the country’s history. He stressed the need to familiarise students with their importance.

Competitions for students

He said essay writing, speech, drawing and quiz competitions were being organised to develop students’ interest in history and heritage. He also suggested taking students on educational visits to historical monuments in their respective areas so they could understand their importance. He said the initiative should go beyond competitions and develop into regular heritage visits.

In her introductory address, DIET lecturer Sudha Bannikalla explained the objectives of the programme and the importance of introducing heritage education to children at an early age.

Chief guest S.N. Ravi Prakash (DYPC) said the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage had introduced the initiative to connect students with ancient monuments and historical sites. Education Officer M.P. Gotur stressed the importance of learning about the historical places in Gadag district.

Nodal Officer Geetha Kulkarni said the programme aimed to create awareness about history, inscriptions, art and architecture while encouraging students to protect these treasures.

Students from different taluks participated in essay, speech, drawing and quiz competitions. Winners were presented with certificates. Judges included M.A. Yaragudi, Shantakumar Bhajantri and other invited members.

Tanushree Badi and her team presented the prayer. R.G. Kavalageri welcomed the gathering, Nadaf compered the programme and M.H. Savadatti delivered the vote of thanks. Headmistress Jessica D’Cruz and the school staff supported the event.