Gadag flyover awaits inauguration amid public anger

CH NEWS, GADAG The railway flyover near Railway Gate No. 32 on Gangapur Pet Road, which remained stalled for nearly 10 years, has finally been completed following continued public efforts. However, its inauguration has been delayed over minor technical works, social activist Krishna H. Hadapada said. In a press statement, Hadapada criticised the delay and urged the authorities to open the flyover for public traffic immediately. He also released photographs and videos showing the condition of the upper and lower sections of the flyover. He said elders from the area, the Farmers’ Association, Hombalanaka Janata Colony Development Service Association, Railway Struggle Committee and other organisations had continuously demanded speedy completion of the project. Several delegations had also approached former MP C.M. Udasi and current MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai regarding the work. Hadapada said the approach road and iron protective gantry were ready, while only works such as side-light installation and road markings remained. He questioned the delay in opening the bridge despite the road being ready for vehicle movement. He further alleged that the unused flyover had become a place for miscreants. He pointed to discarded liquor tetra packs, empty bottles and plastic waste found on and below the flyover. He said the situation had turned the area into an illegal drinking spot and garbage dump, creating concern among women and schoolchildren. Hadapada held the concerned authorities responsible for the situation and demanded immediate action. He warned that if the administration continued to delay the inauguration, a protest would be organised in Gadag involving the public, school and college students and farmer organisations. Parashuram Annigeri, Sharanappa Sudi, Raghavendra Ramanagatti, Gangadhar Bagoti, Saddamhusen H. Lakshmeswar and representatives of protesting organisations joined the warning. Our immediate demands • The pending minor technical and road marking works should be completed on a war footing without any delay. • Without succumbing to any kind of political competition, credit war, or publicity frenzy, the railway flyover should be officially inaugurated immediately and opened to public traffic. • Liquor bottles and piles of garbage stored in the flyover premises should be immediately removed to maintain hygiene and free from the nuisance of miscreants.