GADAG: Rayareddy met farmers protesting outside the district administration office and said the first instalment would reach 1.69 lakh farmers in the district.

He said payments would begin next week and the full amount would be released by December 15.

The minister said severe drought had affected 210 taluks across Karnataka, particularly in the Malnad region, and reduced tax collections. He said the state had reported losses of ₹60,000 crore to the Centre and sought ₹30,000 crore in urgent aid. He said the matter would be raised during the Belagavi session, where leaders would also discuss sending an all-party delegation.

Rayareddy said a ₹184 crore crop insurance file covering chillies and other crops was with the finance department and would be cleared soon. He said interim relief had been approved and officials had been advised to open cattle shelters where needed and provide fodder.

Farmer leader Shankar Gowda Jayana Gowda and others said ₹2,500 was too little. They sought relief of ₹25,000 to ₹50,000 and jobs for drought-hit farmers. They also called for an immediate farm loan waiver, saying cooperative banks had issued loan notices and were auctioning properties online. Farmers urged the government to appoint a district collector who would respond to their concerns.

Crop insurance and cattle care

Protest leaders said only 9,000 of 30,000 farmers had received crop insurance payments. They demanded immediate payments for everyone who had paid premiums and a survey to assess crop losses. They also sought free fodder and raised concerns about cattle deaths in taluks without veterinary officers. Rayareddy said recruitment was underway but faced hurdles, including a court order.