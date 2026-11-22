GADAG: Deputy Commissioner C.N. Sreedhara has drawn public criticism after hosting a lavish dinner party at his official residence to mark his retirement, at a time when Gadag district is facing severe drought conditions.

The special gathering was organised for government officials and staff members at the Deputy Commissioner’s official residence. The premises were reportedly decorated with elaborate lighting and festive arrangements, giving the building a grand appearance.

A video of the celebration has gone viral on social media, showing Sreedhara dancing to folk songs along with officials and staff members who attended the gathering.

The event has triggered criticism among sections of the public, particularly because farmers and ordinary residents across the district are struggling with drought-related difficulties. With agricultural activities affected and people facing water shortages and financial hardships, the celebration has raised questions about the administration’s sensitivity towards the prevailing situation.

Many have expressed displeasure over the choice of venue and the scale of the arrangements, arguing that a government official’s retirement celebration at an official residence should reflect greater consideration for the circumstances facing the district.

The incident has also sparked discussions on social media about the conduct of senior government officials during a crisis.