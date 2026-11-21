GADAG: Deputy Commissioner C.N. Sreedhara has urged eligible citizens to register their names in the electoral roll and verify their personal details as part of the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls–2027.

He was speaking at a meeting held on Saturday at the District Administration Building to review preparations for the revision process, being undertaken in accordance with the Election Commission of India’s guidelines.

Sreedhara said January 1, 2027, would be the qualifying date for the revision. Polling station reorganisation is scheduled for November 23, 2026, while the draft electoral roll will be published on December 1. Citizens can submit claims and objections from December 1 to December 31. All applications will be examined and disposed of by January 14, 2027, and the final electoral roll will be published on January 20.

He explained that the Election Commission has prescribed different forms for voter registration, deletion and correction of details.

Eligible citizens who wish to include their names in the electoral roll must submit Form 6 along with the required documents. Form 7 should be used to request the deletion of names of deceased or permanently relocated voters. Form 8 is meant for corrections to names, addresses and other details, as well as shifting voter registration from one constituency or polling area to another, as applicable.

To qualify for registration, applicants must be Indian citizens and ordinarily reside within the jurisdiction of the relevant polling station.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to eligible voters to check the draft electoral roll once it is published. Those whose names are missing should apply for inclusion, while citizens who notice errors in names, addresses or other details should submit correction applications using the prescribed forms.

He urged the public, political parties and officials to cooperate in ensuring an accurate and error-free electoral roll.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Duragesh K.R., Sub-Divisional Officer Gangappa M., representatives of political parties and departmental officials attended the meeting.