GADAG: The Gadag-Betageri Municipal Council will supply water to designated streets and neighbourhoods across the twin cities on November 28.

The municipal commissioner listed the areas due to receive water and asked residents to cooperate with the council if technical problems arise during supply.

Residents can check the list by ward number, street name or nearby landmark. The schedule groups some wards together and lists selected streets and neighbourhoods under each group for the November 28 round of water supply.

Ward 23

The remaining parts of Ward 23 listed for water supply are Gulgundi Line, Bhumara Line, Channappa Line, Jain Mandir Line, Munavalli Plot, Akki Plot, Kamatara Plot and Jakkali Line.

Wards 16 to 19 and 25

In the remaining parts of wards 18, 17, 16, 19 and 25, supply will cover Namaji Member Line, the area behind Durgamma Temple, Mannammanavara Line, Meenada Market, Baligera Line and Chavan Line. Sarvodaya Colony is listed under wards 22 and 32.

Wards 29 and 27

In Ward 29, the council listed Gwari’s Line, Lidkar Layout Line and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar. The Ward 27 list includes Group House, Chandavari Sir Line and the area near the Urdu School in K.H. Patil Layout.

In Ward 7, supply will cover Veeranarayan Layout, Pendar Galli, Bachalakkammana Gudi, Malleshappa Line and Pindakora Line, along with some remaining areas. In Ward 3, the list includes Jamadar Nagar, the area behind Ishwara Gudi, Anganwadi Line, Chakkadi Line and other remaining areas.