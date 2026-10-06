Gadag Betageri struggles with garbage and drainage

Malingaraya Pujar CH NEWS The twin cities of Gadag-Betageri, once expected to become a model city and a major cultural and commercial hub of North Karnataka, are facing problems with garbage, overflowing drains and a clogged drainage system. Garbage has piled up at several places, while overflowing drains and stagnant sewage have made daily life difficult for residents. The condition has also raised concerns about cleanliness and public health. The posts of President and Vice President of the Gadag-Betageri Municipal Corporation remain vacant amid political differences and legal battles. The 35-member municipal council has been functioning without a governing body, leaving the administration largely in the hands of district officials and other authorities. The historic Bheeshma Lake, which was expected to become a tourist destination and attraction for the city, is also facing cleanliness problems. Plastic, waste and dead animals are reportedly being thrown around the lake, resulting in an unpleasant smell in the surrounding area. The Twin Cities Underground Drainage (UGD) project has cost crores of rupees. However, residents have alleged that sewage is flowing onto roads in several areas because of unscientific work. Sewage has also been stagnating in front of houses. Residents have expressed concern over garbage-filled drains and the possibility of infectious diseases such as dengue and malaria spreading. They have also alleged that municipal staff do not regularly clean the drains. Residents visiting municipal offices with problems from their wards have reportedly faced delays and dissatisfaction with the response of officials. The political rivalry in the municipal council has further added to the problems. The reported criticism by Lokayukta officials regarding the municipal council's delay in taking action has also raised concerns about the functioning of civic administration in the twin cities.