GADAG: Several urban development projects worth ₹27 crore were inaugurated in Gadag-Betageri on Wednesday, with Higher Education and District In-charge Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy emphasising scientific planning to transform the city into a beautiful and well-equipped urban centre.

Speaking at a programme organized by the Gadag-Betageri Urban Development Authority (UDA) at Kabadar Layout, Rayareddy said systematic planning was essential to meet the growing demand for drinking water, roads, drainage and other basic facilities.

He appreciated the UDA’s initiative to provide developed residential plots to the public at concessional rates. He also stressed the need to attract non-polluting industries to accelerate the district’s economic growth.

Referring to the drought situation, Rayareddy said farmers and poor families were facing severe difficulties. He said Gadag had been declared drought-affected following Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s visit. He criticised the Centre for not releasing drought relief funds despite the state’s estimated losses of ₹60,000 crore. He added that the state government’s guarantee schemes had supported poor families during the difficult period.

MLA H.K. Patil, who presided over the programme, said a long-standing dream of developing a planned residential layout in Gadag was taking shape. A project costing ₹19.69 crore will develop 18.19 acres. Foundation work was also launched for a new UDA office building costing ₹5 crore, along with development of around 18 parks at ₹4 crore.

Patil said drinking water supply remained a major challenge despite daily availability of around 34 lakh litres. Frequent pipeline bursts between Singataluru and Papanashi had disrupted distribution. The tender process for a ₹59-crore project to address the problem had been completed.

Another ₹29 crore has been allocated for overhead tanks and related infrastructure, while a ₹21-crore water storage project is planned at Papanashi. Patil expressed hope that the city’s drinking water problem would be resolved by the end of 2027.

Both leaders urged officials to complete the works on time, maintain quality and respond promptly to public grievances.