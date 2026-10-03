FSSAI orders halt to Nestle dairy product sale

New Delhi The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Saturday directed immediate action against the sale of a Nestle dairy product after a laboratory analysis found a sample to be unsafe and substandard. The sample of Nestle Low Fat Dairy Whitener was collected from the premises of Bharat Hotels Ltd, which operates The Lalit hotel. It was subsequently tested by a Food Analyst laboratory. According to FSSAI, the laboratory report concluded that the product failed to comply with provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The sample was classified as both unsafe and substandard. Following the findings, the food regulator issued a notice to Bharat Hotels Ltd regarding the non-compliant product manufactured by Nestle. FSSAI also shared a copy of the laboratory analysis report with the food business operator for necessary action. The regulator said the hotel operator had been given an opportunity to challenge the findings and file an appeal against the Food Analyst’s report within the prescribed period under food safety laws. Pending further proceedings, FSSAI directed the food business operator to immediately prohibit the sale of the identified product. The action comes amid increased regulatory scrutiny of food quality and compliance standards. FSSAI has continued inspections and enforcement measures against businesses found violating food safety and hygiene requirements. Earlier this month, the regulator suspended the licences of TCF Chocolates and Gifts and Shivam Agro after inspections reportedly uncovered serious food safety and hygiene lapses at their facilities. The inspection of TCF Chocolates and Gifts followed a consumer complaint concerning food ordered through an e-commerce platform.