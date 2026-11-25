NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a nationwide enforcement drive to examine packaged drinking water, with laboratory testing expected to be completed within one to two months.

FSSAI Chief Executive Officer Rajit Punhani said on Wednesday that samples of packaged drinking water were being collected from across the country for testing. The exercise aims to assess product quality and ensure compliance with food safety standards.

The regulator widened its scrutiny after a sample of Bisleri packaged drinking water failed a laboratory test. Following the development, Bisleri International maintained that its packaged drinking water was safe for consumption and said it would cooperate with the food regulator to address the issue.

Punhani also announced that FSSAI would soon begin inspections of packaging materials used for food products. He emphasised that such materials must meet food-grade standards to ensure consumer safety.

The proposed inspections will cover materials used in food packaging, as the regulator seeks to strengthen monitoring of safety standards across the food industry.