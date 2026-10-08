Free three-month skill training for unemployed youth at JSSSTU

Mysuru JSS Science and Technology University (JSSSTU), Mysuru, in association with the Bajaj Auto Foundation, Pune, has launched a free three-month skill development programme for unemployed youth to provide them with industry-oriented training in two-wheeler repair and maintenance. A press meet was held to brief the media about the programme, its objectives, eligibility criteria, training structure and placement opportunities. B. Elangovan, Deputy Director, Technical Education Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha (JSSMVP), Dr. Maheshan, Associate Professor and Assistant Registrar (Administration), JSSSTU, and Dr. Manjunatha B., Associate Professor and Skill Development Officer, JSSSTU, addressed the media. They said the Service Technician Excellence Programme (STEP) Skill Training Centre was inaugurated at the JSS Technical Institutions Campus here. The programme is being offered as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the Bajaj Auto Foundation. The hands-on training, including on-the-job experience, aims to improve the employability of young men and women and prepare them for careers in the rapidly expanding two-wheeler service sector. The inaugural batch will have 60 candidates, with 30 seats each for Electric Vehicle (EV) Repair and Servicing and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Repair and Servicing. Candidates who have passed PUC, Diploma or ITI, with knowledge of Science and Mathematics, are eligible to apply for the EV course. For the ICE course, candidates who have passed SSLC, PUC, ITI or Diploma can apply. The organisers plan to conduct a series of such programmes and train around 240 candidates every year, with a target of approximately 720 candidates over three years. Successful trainees will receive placement assistance for employment opportunities at service stations, authorised dealerships, showrooms and automobile enterprises. Interested candidates can collect and submit their application forms on or before October 25, 2026. Applicants should submit copies of marks cards or educational certificates, Aadhaar card, income/caste certificate and two recent passport-size photographs along with the application to the Coordinator, JSSSTU–Bajaj-STEP, Technical Education Division, JSS Technical Institutions Campus, Mysuru–570006. For details, contact 9901628639.